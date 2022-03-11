Betty Sue (McQueen) Huff was born April 24, 1941 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her residence in Annville at the age of 80. She was the daughter of the late Charles C McQueen an Opal (Taylor) McQueen.
Sue is survived by three sons, Mike (Kim) Huff, Kevin (Tina) Huff and Jody (Irma) Huff all of Annville. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Kelli (Corey) Corum, Robby (Amber) Huff, Tommy Huff, Taylor (Bryan) Rush and Bailey (Corey) Creech and by a great granddaughter, Mylah Rush.
In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her husband, Kellis Huff and by her brother, Kenneth McQueen.
Sue was a member of the Greenhill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Greenhill Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Angel and Bro. Jimmy Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenhill Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.