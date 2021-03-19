Beulah Faye Flannery was born October 1, 1951 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, March 12, 2021 at her residence, being 69 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Elmer & Delma (Gabbard) Murphy.
Beulah is survived by the following children, Regina Crystal Gail (Harlan) Smith of Manchester, Jessie Lee (Virgil) Newton, Robbie Joe Flannery, Bruce Wayne Flannery, William Thomas (Melissa) Flannery and Adam J. Flannery all of McKee. She is also survived by the following siblings, Robert Glenn Murphy of Berea, Sue Ballard of Richmond, Joyce Ann Harrison, Patty King and Marie Isaacs all of McKee. Beulah was blessed with eighteen grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Beulah was also preceded in death by her husband, Ted Junior Flannery; by two children, Ted Flannery Jr. and Barbara Ann Isaacs and by three siblings, Bruce Gabbard, Famous Murphy, and Joan Spivey.
Graveside service 12 Noon Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Abner Cemetery at Chestnut Flat with Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.