Beulah Marie Van Winkle was born October 3, 1945 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Rockcastle Health & Rehab in Brodhead, at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late James L. Van Winkle and Minnie (Campbell) Van Winkle.
Beulah is survived by two loving children, Tim (Terry) Miles of McKee and Marsha Taylor of McKee. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Timmy (Taylor) Miles and Matt Miles of Crab Orchard, Melissa Fields of Richmond, Stephen Taylor and Kenyatta (Sean) Long of McKee and by eight great grandchildren, Bethani, Samantha, Tillie, Colton, Aden, Lakyn, Mallorie & Melvin. Beulah is also survived by the following siblings, Eddie Van Winkle and Larry (Pearl) Van Winkle of McKee, Danny “J.D.” Van Winkle and Deloris (Walter) Ballinger of Berea, Carol Ballinger of New Paris, Ohio, Joyce (Clyde) Gatliff and Imagene Isaacs of Franklin, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Beulah was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald L. Van Winkle and by two sisters, Gladys Faye Northern and Aliene Whittaker.
Beulah was a member of the Three Links Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, December 9, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Martin and Bro. Grant Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Van Winkle Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Tim Miles, Timmy Miles, Matt Miles, Randy Couch, Sean Long and Jon Isaacs. Honorary pallbearer: Ralph Miles.
Visitation Friday 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
