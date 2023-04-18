No matter what size they come in a “but” in a sentence is a sign of compromise. Any shape a “but” comes packaged in sandwiched into conversation it’s generally a sign that a measure of backtracking is eminent. While there is always room for measure on general issues there is a great deal of things in life with no tolerances given for gray areas. Some issues are absolutes. One certainly wouldn’t okay a small amount of methamphetamine. We would follow outrage about a neighbor beating his wife with with a disclaimer that he’s mostly good. We wouldn’t proclaim the quality of our automobile but for the 4 times it left us stranded the previous week. Some issues and most all that involve personal liberties leave no room for big “buts”.
Much of the very concept for this scribbling came about from my time in firearms retail. With some frequency a fud would walk into the firearms retailer, pat on a gun or two then cast a questioning glance at the rack of “scary looking” guns. The look would then be followed by a rambling speech about patriotism, belief in the Second Amendment and all manner of hoorah talk only to insert a “but” midway through the spill. It almost always is assuring you how pro-gun they are but they just can’t see the reason for certain types, or magazine capacity or the purpose for an assorted few. The rebuttal is not spoken from my lips but written in every example of history one cares to peek at. The “but” dropped as a hinge mid speech cast shade on all else previously stated. Those “buts” injected as clauses have big effects. It opens the door for rights to be nibbled away at under the guise of common sense. It allows the middle ground to be given away of which we never gain back. Those big buts are aligned with the long choke hold on liberty.
The focus of the current rambling is firearms and the fact there is no cushion room for a injunction like “but” in the discussion. That applies to other liberties as well. There must be certain absolutes. We cannot yield because the old saying about giving a inch still rings true. You either believe in freedom or you don’t. That applies to religious freedom, life, defense of such, and general God given liberties. The tolerance for taking those away must be nil. Our forefathers openly rebelled by tossing tea into the ocean over a minor infraction. You want to compromise? That should be done when you choose between store brands and name brands, not when defense of livelihood is at stake.
