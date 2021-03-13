Bill (Billy Joe) Brandenburg, age 87, of Connersville Indiana passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021at the Hospice Care Center at Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. He was born in Jackson County, KY on May 30, 1933, the son of the late Jesse Brandenburg and Effie (Flannery).
He was a U.S Army Veteran and later retired from Ohio Valley Gas Company in Connersville. He was an avid fan and partaker of stock car dirt track racing for many years.
Billy had a great love for bluegrass and country music.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Allen, whom he married on August 26,1955 and by his granddaughter, Melody Jo Brandenburg. Also surviving are his siblings, Susie Hall, Betty Mays, Eugene Brandenburg (Carolyn) and Darrell Parrett (Sue); Brother-in-law Tony Isaacs, and sister-in-law Emily Brandenburg. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews (including his nephew, Tom Brandenburg, who was there to help after his son’s death in any way he could, until the end) and by many friends and cousins, and a special cousin & friend, Bruce Spivey (Lois),
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse; his mother, Effie Parrett; his son, Joey K. Brandenburg, daughter-in-law, Nancy Hendrix Brandenburg, and his siblings, Willis Brandenburg, Clarence Brandenburg (Loverda), Garlan Brandenburg (Christine), Virginia Call, Charles Parrett, Eulene Isaacs, Mildred Parrett, Perry Parrett; and his brothers-in-law, James Paul Mays and Ron Hall.
Per Billy’s wishes there will be no funeral services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Urban-Winkler Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook or to leave the family a personal message visit, www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.