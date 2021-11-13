Billy Gene Masters was born September 24, 1953 in Madison County and departed this life Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, at the age of 68. He was the son of the late James R. Masters and Sudie (Murphy) Abner and Lemon Abner.
Billy is survived by his wife, Peggy (Callahan) Masters of McKee and by three children, Billy Masters Jr. (Christy) of McKee, Heather Thomas (Daniel) of Oxford, OH and Hollie House (Rick) of Hamilton, OH. He is also survived by a brother, James Masters of McKee and by two sisters, Rosette Baber of McKee and Naomi Jones of Bethel, Ohio. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Billy was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Masters and Albert Dean Masters.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Seth Masters, Dalton Thomas, Kyle House, Ricky House, Johnny Hooker, Rodney Bowman and Dillion Jones. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
