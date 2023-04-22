Billy Joe Baker Jr. was born May 12, 1971 in Bell County and departed this life Friday, April 7, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, at the age of 51. He was the son of the late Billy Joe Baker Sr. and Laura (Daniels) Raines.
Billy is survived by his son, Cody Hamblin. He is also survived by his girlfriend and mother of his son, Bobbie Hamblin. He was blessed with a grandson, Raylan Lawson. Billy was the brother of Johnny, Daniel, & Conda Ellis and Lisa.
A memorial service may be held at a late date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
