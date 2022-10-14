Billy Joe Brockman was born on August 14, 1960 in London, KY to Doris and the late Willie J. Brockman. He departed this life, at his home on the farm, with his loved ones by his side on October 4, 2022 being 62 years of age.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his loving wife of 43 years, Trish.
Together, Billy and Trish built a wonderful life together. They were blessed with 2 children, Crystal and her husband David Seals, Eric and his wife Tasha. Their 4 grandbabies, who were the light of his life, Davon, Lexi, Sadie and Adi.
In addition to a host of family and friends mourning his passing, he also leaves behind his mother, Doris Jean, and his sisters Ruth (Jim) Prewitt, Linda (Dave) Spence, Pam Mills, Tina (Lee) Storey, and one brother Tim Baldwin. Billy was preceded in death by a brother, Darrow Baldwin.
loved to fellowship with his brothers and sisters in Christ and gospel music. Most importantly, he loved God.
Billy loved life and people, he knew everyone and everyone knew him. His smile & laughter were contagious. He had a smart and witty comment for any dull moment, whether it was needed or not. He loved to sneak up and scare people, but he didn’t like to be scared in return.
Billy loved the outdoors, he enjoyed Turkey and squirrel hunting, and took so much pride in his garden. He could call a Turkey from 6 ridges over, graft a tree and bring a dead plant to life.
Once retired, Billy spent most of his days on the farm with the cows, which brought him so much joy.
Billy’s life revolved around his family who he loved so deeply. His loss will leave a great void in their lives.
Billy’s earthly body will rest at Seven Pines Cemetery, alongside his daddy and paternal grandparents, as part of his heart always remained on the ridge where he grew up.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Gabbard, Bro. Garland Gabbard and Bro. Harold Hays officiating. Burial to follow in the Seven Pines Cemetery. Pallbearers: Eric Brockman, Davon Seals, Dennis Roberts, Ernest Whitehead, Shane Vickers, Jaymes McCowan, Shorty McDaniel & Carlos Lamb. Honorary pallbearers: Gary Creech, Bill Holcomb, Jack Gay, Charles King, Bruce Hays, Steve Moore and Eddie Neeley. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
