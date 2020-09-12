Billy Joe Taylor was born September 22, 1969 and departed this life Sunday, August 30, 2020, being 50 years of age. He was the son of Geraldine Lucille (Adkins) Taylor of McKee and Alvin L. Taylor.
In addition to his parents, Billy is also survived by two children, Ashley Cheyenne Taylor and Dakota Taylor both of McKee; and by his siblings, Larry Joe Taylor (Kasie), Alvin Lewis Taylor of McKee and Anita Taylor of Owenton
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Elizabeth Taylor and by a friend that was also a father figure to him, Leonard Junior Isaacs.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Taylor Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Mike Van Winkle, Billy McKinney, Johnny Hammonds, Vernon Johnson, Zach Taylor and Mitchell Lainhart. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
