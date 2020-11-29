Billy Ray Turner was born July 13, 1952 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence, being 68 years of age. He was the son of the late Ballard & Opal (Brummett) Turner.
Billy is survived by his sister, Bessie Mae Centers and by seven brothers, Herman Turner, Danny Roy Turner, Lester Turner, Paul Turner, Buddy Turner, Albert Jr. Turner and Ernest Turner. He is also survived by his caretaker and girlfriend Thelma Sue Dean. He is also survived by two nephews, Charles Turner of Richmond and Jaidyn Turner of Annville and by two nieces, Tina Gail Turner of Beattyville and Chrissie Turner of Booneville.
In addition to his parents, Billy was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Turner, Jackie D. Turner, infant brother, James Willy Turner and by three infant sisters, Mary Katherine Turner, Margaret Faye Turner and Bonnie Irene Turner.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Burial to follow in the Combs Cemetery in Owsley County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
