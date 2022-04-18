The 90’s produced some fine radio friendly country music and some questionable music videos to accompany them. One such was Billy Dean singing the aptly named minor hit “Billy The Kid”. He longed for years gone past, the simplicity of riding through the neighborhood on a bicycle shooting his cap guns and the childhood magic that accompanied it. He lamented the loss of innocence and the forced decisions of adulthood. Although I lack the mullet he sported in his classic 1991 video I still can crank the dirt bike down a trail reminiscing right alongside him.
I spend a fair amount of time irritated that kids of today, including mine, are missing out on many of the “pre-web” simple enjoyments that accompanies being a child. While I wasn’t raised by wolves left in the wilderness to fend for myself I was free. Free to roam the woods, hills, hollers and creeks which my siblings alongside myself did an abundance of. I jumped a red wagon spray canned silver with STP stickers plastered on it off shackled up wooden ramps with exactly the results you’d expect. We took wooden sticks and handles knocking random inflatable balls around the yard making up games with shifting rules as we went. We caught minnows, craw-dads and several “whoopings” from creek shenanigans.
We ate world class Sunday dinners with race horse speed with the sole intention of getting outside to play. We were forced into starched oxford shirts for pictures and shed them soon as possible. We shot shot five gallon bucket full of BB’s at everything from critters to dangling Walnuts. Letting go of that rope swing with no concern of how deep the water was or the rocks lurking under the surface. Pop cans on bicycle tires gave us the closest sound to a motorcycle any of us would ever be. Basketball games were played on dirt barn lots with a crooked rim attached to the rough lumber with #20 nails.
While I’ve been called everything but the name Billy I easily relate to the song. I long for the innocent times. The carefree nature of childhood. Moreover I wish for my own children’s generation to capture some of that magic. The modern electronic world has destroyed much of that possibility. It used to come naturally. Now it takes a purposeful plan to make it happen. It’s a even mixture of rear view smiles and current sadness for me. We all need to make certain we preserve some of that past innocence to link the current youth to that older path. I too miss Billy the Kid.
