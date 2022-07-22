Billy Wayne Mullins was born May 23, 1935, in Jackson Co. and departed this life Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, OH at the age of 87. He was the son of the late Rovie & Dorothy Ellen (Baldwin) Mullins.
Wayne is survived by three daughters, Brenda McGeorge and Theresa Boeddeker (Gary Sr.) both of Cincinnati, OH and Linda Jones (Jesse) of Annville. He is also survived by two sisters, Geneva Mullins of Cincinnati, OH and Pauline Mullins of California. Wayne was blessed with four grandchildren, Madison McGeorge, David Ray Mullins, Hannah Baker and Peeper Gibson and by six great grandchildren, Ray, Aubree, Keta, Cheyan, Jerry and Shevy.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by his wife, Ramona (Smith) Mullins; by a brother, Linville Mullins and by a sister, Willadean Mullins.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Stewart officiating. Burial to follow in the Coffey Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tracey Mullins, Tyler Campbell, Jerry Neeley, Jessie Jones, Bud Sharp and Steve Gill. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.