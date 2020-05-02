After reaching an agreement with Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order last Friday allowing all registered Kentucky voters to mail in their ballots for the state's rescheduled primary election June 23rd. This was a major bipartisan agreement designed to avoid in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement and executive order comes several weeks after a messy fight in Wisconsin that forced voters to physically go to the polls to vote in their primary, leading to at least 19 of them testing positive for COVID-19.
Jackson County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore said that the details on how this would be accomplished are still being worked out. “The State Board of Elections will need to get involved to review, clarify, and approve the details,” Moore said.
For several weeks Beshear and Adams were in communication about the best way for Kentuckians to exercise their right to vote while minimizing health risks amid the outbreak. "While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic," Beshear said in a statement.
Other states have implemented mail-in voting, which mails ballots to voters without request. Kentucky's plan, on the other hand, simply expands absentee voting and requires voters to request a ballot. Beshear's order allows Kentuckians to seek an absentee ballot without a notarized signature.
The State Board of Elections is on task to create an online portal for voters to request ballots, according to the governor's office. It also will send out postcards to each registered voter encouraging them to participate.
When he ran for the office of Secretary of State in 2019 Adams opposed mail-in voting, but he has recently changed his position. He reported that the current pandemic and contagion has forced him and others to see things differently. "Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health," Adams said in a statement last Friday.
Beshear's order also allows for in-person absentee voting to begin June 8 and permits county clerks to prioritize those voters by appointment. The governor's office says personal protective equipment will be provided to county clerks and poll workers, and it will also allow them to use drive-thru voting to prevent unnecessary contact with voters.
The bipartisan cooperation in Kentucky sharply contrasts with the April 7 election in Wisconsin, where a bitter partisan fight forced voters to stand shoulder to shoulder in long lines at polling places. Wisconsin's Democratic governor called for a vote-by-mail system and tried to postpone the election. But the Republican-controlled legislature and conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked those efforts. During Beshear's annual briefing Friday, Adams decried the political battles over elections that have taken place in states such as Wisconsin and Ohio, which he called "debacles."
"The biggest threat to our elections today is not foreign, it's domestic," Adams reported. "It's not Russia. It's the sort of partisanship and brinkmanship that you've (had) in some other states."
Beshear and Adams, weeks ago, had agreed publicly to postpone Kentucky's May primary election, moving it to June.
The bipartisan approach and partnership between the two party’s earned the admiration of the commonwealth's former chief elections official. Trey Grayson, who served as Kentucky's Republican Secretary of State from 2004 to 2011, said "there's just a better way" to conduct an election than what happened in Wisconsin and praised Beshear, Adams and the State Board of Elections for the bipartisan effort.
"Given where we are in this pandemic, and with a primary election about two months from now, the reality is that we cannot have a normal traditional Election Day in June in Kentucky," Grayson, a Republican, said.
As for the possibility of mail-in voting for the general election in November, it is simply too early to say.
First, the governor can only issue such an executive order to a change in voting methods during a state of emergency. It is unclear whether Kentucky still will be under that situation in half a year.
Additionally, much will depend on how smoothly the mail-in voting process goes during the June primary. "We've never experienced this in Kentucky," Grayson said. "So I think going forward, if voters really like it, they might ask their legislators to broaden it. "But if county clerks struggle with implementation and Election Day isn't as smooth, then the voters and election administrations might not have a great experience and tell their legislators they don't want to do it again."
