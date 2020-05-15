Governor Andy Beshear (D) and Secretary of State Michael Adams (R) announced an bipartisan agreement at the end of April 2020 on how the state's primary elections, special elections, and local option elections set for June 23, 2020, will take place due to coronavirus. Beshear signed an Executive Order after receiving a formal letter from Adams. "The Executive Order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot,” said Beshear. “While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic.” Adams added, “Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health.”
The Kentucky State Board of Elections approved emergency regulations spelling out how the June 23, 2020 primary elections will proceed. The Jackson County Board of Elections met on May 01st, 2020 via telephone conference with the State Board of Elections to discuss the details of how to implement the emergency regulations.
The coronavirus pandemic has created a state of emergency in Kentucky and across the country and it poses a significant risk to voters and election workers. The emergency regulations adopted by the State and County Board of Elections will reduce health risks to everyone.
Chairman of the Board, Ben Chandler said, “These regulations represent a bipartisan effort to guarantee that citizens of the Commonwealth are able to participate in a fair election while maintaining the social-distancing standards we need in order to slow the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable in our state, including poll workers and other voters.”
If you are a registered, eligible voter you will receive a postcard in the mail with instructions on how to apply for an absentee ballot. The State Board of Elections has set up a secure online portal for absentee ballot applications, making for a quick, easy, and secure way to request a ballot. Every eligible voter who receives an absentee ballot can return it postage-free in the mail or drop it off at a secure county-government location. County clerks’ offices will provide more information in June.
There will still be Absentee In-Person voting By Appointment Only from June 8, 2020 June 22. election day. These appointments are being reserved for those voters that are unable to receive their ballots in the mail or have a disability preventing them from voting on a paper ballot. Voters are urged to use the absentee ballot method. It is important to note that Precincts WILL NOT be open on Election Day! However, there will be one (1) polling location open that day and it will be at the Jackson County Courthouse in the upstairs community room (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.). No appointment is needed for Election Day but the Jackson County Board of Elections asks that you please reserve this day as much as possible for those that can’t vote a paper ballot.
All mailed ballots will go through a signature match for security before being counted. All ballots must be postmarked by June 23rd, 2020. All registered voters should request a paper ballot be mailed to their address in order to vote. A returned postage paid envelope will be included with the ballot packet or you may drop your ballot off in one of the secure ballot drop boxes that will be located at the Jackson County Courthouse (Please note: The drop box will not be available until around June 01st). The last day to register to vote is May 26th, 2020. The last day to request a ballot is June 15th, 2020.
If you have any questions, please contact the Jackson County Clerk’s Office at 606-287-7800.
