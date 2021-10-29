Gov. Beshear expressed his support for the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill currently being debated in Washington, D.C.
“Historic investments in our roads and bridges, rail, transit, ports, airports, the electric grid, clean water and high-speed internet will be game-changing for Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “This type of investment will create jobs and continue our economic development momentum.”
In addition to American Rescue Plan Act funding, under the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Kentucky would receive:
More than $4.7 billion over five years to repair roads and bridges and create high-quality, well-paying jobs for Kentucky families;
$647 million to improve water infrastructure;
$100 million to provide high-speed internet coverage across the state, and 1.4 million Kentuckians (33%) will also be eligible to apply for the “Affordable Connectivity Fund” to expand access to high-speed, affordable internet;
$391 million over five years in public transportation funding;
$204 million over five years to improve airports;
$69 million to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network;
$19 million to protect against wildfires;
$18 million to protect against cyberattacks; and
Benefits from a $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization, which will reduce energy costs for families and small businesses nationwide.
“We have an economy on fire, and if we have extra money to improve our infrastructure—from roads, to bridges, to broadband—there is absolutely no stopping us,” said Gov. Beshear.
The Governor added that the state is already partnering with Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation to build the nation’s largest electrical vehicle battery manufacturing plants at the Glendale megasite and that more electrical vehicle infrastructure is greatly needed because the future of the automotive industry is electric.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.