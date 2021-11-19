There has been a rumor in our community that the reason the Jackson County Board of Education voted to implement the wearing of face coverings while in school facilities was connected to our District’s eligibility to receive Federal ESSER monies. This rumor is false. There is no masking requirement connected to our District’s eligibility to receive the Federal ESSER monies. Our board members did what they felt was right and voted in the best interest of the health and safety of the students, staff and community. We understand that not everyone agrees with this decision, but the Jackson County Board of Education did what they felt was in the best interest of all involved.
Our school district along with all other Kentucky School Districts are eligible to receive Federal ESSER monies. Even though there is some flexibility, the funds are restricted. Local education agencies have allowable uses for these funds and there is a funding matrix that guides what the permissible uses are. There are required assurances that our school district completed and submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education to ensure that the monies are used properly and within federal guidelines. We approached this as an opportunity to do purchases/projects that would have a long-term positive impact on our students, staff and our District. Since these are “one-time monies”, we tried to avoid recurring expenses. A portion of the ESSER monies must be spent by September 30, 2023 and all remaining ESSER monies must be completely spent by September 30, 2024. In addition to the funding matrix there is also a monitoring and audit process by the Kentucky Department of Education and also the United States Education Department.
The Jackson County Board of Education does not receive the Federal ESSER monies in advance. We receive the monies on a reimbursement basis as the purchases/projects are completed and only when the reimbursement is approved by the Kentucky Department of Education.
Some of the projects that we have completed and will complete by the September 30, 2024 deadline are:
- A new roof for McKee Elementary School
- A new roof for Sand Gap Elementary School
- A new roof for Tyner Elementary School
- A new roof for the Central Office/Jackson County Public School’s Learning Center
- Exterior window and exterior door replacements
- New school buses
- Summer Success Academies (Summer School) to address learning loss for our students
- Evidence Based Reading Series/Program, which includes textbooks, supplementary materials, digital courseware, etc., for Kindergarten through grade 12
- Evidence Based Math Series/Program, which includes textbooks, supplementary materials, digital courseware, etc., for Kindergarten through grade 12
- Evidence Based Social Studies Series/Program, which includes textbooks, supplementary materials, digital courseware, etc., for Kindergarten through grade 12
- Evidence Based Science Series/Program, which includes textbooks, supplementary materials, digital courseware, etc., for Kindergarten through grade 12
- Technology, which includes Chromebooks for our students, i-Pads for Preschool students, Chromeboxes for teachers, interactive panels for each classroom, new district-wide telephone system, upgrade to district wide wireless system, etc. (The aforementioned Chromebooks are separate from those received through the recently awarded ECF Grant)
- Sanitization/Prevention supplies, including KAIVAC sanitizing machines
Again, our District approached this as an opportunity to do purchases/projects that would have a long-term positive impact on our students, staff and our District.
As we all work cooperatively together, we extend our appreciation for your ongoing support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.