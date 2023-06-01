Laurel County Sheriff John Root is seeking public assistance identifying a suspect connected to a theft. On Tuesday, May 30, 2023 the Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested Bobbie Lee Rudder, 37, of Annville, KY in connection with the crime. However, Sheriff Root is still seeking help identifying another suspect in the case.
If anyone has information on the pictured suspect, please contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com
Information and callers will remain anonymous.
