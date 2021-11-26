Bobby Collett was born February 10, 1944 in Leslie County and departed this life Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Berea Health & Rehab in Berea at the age of 77. He was the son of the late Gracie Lunsford.
Bobby is survived by two daughters, Betty Brewster (Michael Ramsey) and Tammy Harrison (Raymond Hollan) all of McKee. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Matthew Nichols & Kiara, Tyler Brewster & Charity, Lakeisha Birch & Xavier, Blake Harrison & Destanie, Shane Harrison & Kira and Conner Harrison and by eleven great grandchildren, Ciara, Kylee, Raylynn, Bentley, Sawyer, Elijah, Alexa, Dakota, Della, Desaray & Knox. He is also survived by two brothers, Glenn Lunsford and Jr Lunsford and by two aunts, Joyce House and Myrtle Sizemore.
In addition to his mother, Bobby was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Pennington) Collett and by his sister, Judy Owens.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.