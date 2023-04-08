Bobby Dean Neace Jr., better known as BJ was born April 28, 1988, in Clay County and departed this life Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his residence in McKee at the age 34. He was the son of Bobby Dean Neace of Buckhorn, KY and Rebecca Sue (Sams) Perine of Tyner.
BJ survived by his wife, Kenya Lynn (Bowman) Neace of McKee and by his daughter, Nalani Berlyn Neace of McKee. He is also survived by his father, Bobby Neace and his wife, Vernie of Buckhorn; his mother, Rebecca (Sams) Perine and her husband Jim, his brother, Jordan Kyle Neace and his wife Harley of Berea. BJ was blessed with a nephew, Kalijah Neace; two nieces, Kylie Neace and Kaliah Neace. He was also blessed with a multitude of amazing family, friends and coworkers.
BJ was a member of the Gospel Mission Church and had been a supervisor at Enersys in Richmond.
Funeral services will be held2:00 PM Friday, March 31, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Perine officiating. Burial will follow in the Abner & Bowman Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Jordan Neace, Dylan Bowman, Greg Sams, Wayne Sams, Herbie Carpenter & Rusty Melton. Honorary pallbearers: Bobby Neace, Jim Perine & Charles Bowman.
