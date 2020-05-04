The double homicide trial for Bobby Lynn Hammonds, 41, of McKee, KY lasted for four (4) days. The court convened February 10, 2020 and began the process of jury selection. After the testimony of 21 witnesses the trial concluded February 13, 2020 with a verdict. In 2018 a grand jury indictment implicated Bobby Hammonds and Terry Lee Hammonds, 42, of McKee in the deaths of Whitney Sparks Venable, 28, and Joey Ray Marcum, 35. Both were found dead in a burned car on Rock Lick Road on December 28th, 2017.
The jury found Bobby Hammonds guilty on two counts of “complicity to commit murder” and guilty of tampering with physical evidence. They found him “not guilty” on the two charges of “abuse of a corpse” and “not guilty” on the charge of arson, 2nd degree.
Sentencing took place via SKYPE last week. Pick up a copy of this week’s Jackson County Sun for complete details!!!
