Bobby J. Jones was born March 31, 1981 in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his residence, at the age of 41. He was the son of Chester Jones of Sand Gap and of the late Joannie Lee (Gabbard) Spivey.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Lanetta Marie (Carrier) Jones of Lexington and by his children, Elijah J. Jones of Lexington, Brantley Jones, Remington Jones, MaKayla Whitaker King, Kylee Neeley, Blaiklee Jones and Riley Jones all of Berea, Hailey Dargavell of McKee and Grace Carrier of Richmond. He is also survived by a sister, Holly Shinarre and her husband Travis of London and by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Abner Cemetery at Chestnut Flat, with Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Elijah Jones, Travis Shinavarre, Darrell Chasteen, Billy Carrier, Austin King, Isaiah Shinavarre and Robert Carrier.
