Bobby Jerry Gabbard was born October 19, 1937 in Jackson County and departed this life on January 16, 2021 at the University Medical Center in Lexington, KY at the age of 83. He was the son of the late Arthur & Bonnie (Johnson) Gabbard.
Bobby was united in union to Mary Elizabeth Gabbard on May 15, 1981 and they were blessed with over thirty nine wonderful years together. Bobby & Mary were blessed with four children, Karen Gabbard Bingham Felts of McKee, Merlin Dee Bunch & wife Donna of Bradenton, Florida, Theresa Lynn Chivers & husband Darryle of Annville and Michael Ray Bunch Sr. & wife Linda of Lily. Bobby was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and thirty four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother Billie Gene Gabbard.
In his early years he played Bluegrass Music with The Russell Brothers where they traveled nationwide with appearances at The Grand Ole Opry & on the Ernest Tubb Record Show.
Bobby’s ministry for the Lord involved writing songs and playing music, starting with Bobby & The Gospel Sounds, The Christian Echos, Bobby & Vann Brothers, and finally The Redeemed.
Bobby was a faithful member and musician to the Tyner Community Church in Tyner and Evan’s Chapel Holiness in East Bernstadt.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY with Pastor Mitchell Ball and Pastor Kip Wells officiating. Speakers include Bro. B.J. McKinney and Bro. Marshall Abrams. Burial will follow in the McHargue Cemetery in Lily, KY. Pallbearers: Michael Bunch Jr., Erica Bunch, Michael Aaron Chivers, Christopher Bunch, Roy Gibson and Darryle Chivers. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.