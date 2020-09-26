Bobby Joe Harrison was born May 9, 1946 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, being 74 years of age.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nina Sue (Bryant) Harrison of McKee and by three children, Martina Singletary (John) of Richmond, Tracey Harrison (Angie) of McKee and Joey Harrison (Marquita) also of McKee. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Jared Isaacs, Britni Isaacs, John Singletary, Chris Singletary, Melissa Furnish, Emily Harrison, Paulianna Harrison, Miley Harrison, Logan Hays, Megan Harrison and Cooper Harrison and by four great grandchildren, Damien, Jayden, Zoey and Lawton.
Other survivors include the following brothers and sisters, Glenna Isaacs, Violet Sue Harrison, Terry (Betty) Harrison, Darrell (Becky) Harrison, Joyce (Faron) Carl and Donna Carpenter. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Green & Ruby Harrison and the following brothers and sisters, Berlin Harrison, Lorene Isaacs, James Harrison and Brenda Wellman.
Bobby loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his wife, children and spoiling his grandchildren.
He was a member and trustee of the Dry Fork Holiness Church for 45 plus years.
Bobby will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Craft and Bro. B.J. Gray officiating. Burial to follow in the B. J. Harrison Cemetery. Pallbearers: Dewayne Carl, Timmy Harrison, Jeremy Smith, Shag Bryant, Justin Alcorn and Chris Singletary.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
