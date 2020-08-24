BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Date Issued: 8/24/2020

Time Issued: 9:57 a.m.

A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of Jackson County Water Association: Chestnut Flat Road, starting at 4451 Chestnut Flat Road and running to the end of Chestnut Flat Road.

This Advisory has been issued due to. Tying in new water line.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply: therefore this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until test results do show the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

For more information concerning BOIL WATER ADVISORY contact Sammy Creech at Jackson County Water Association. Phone (606) 287-7000.