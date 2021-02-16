bw

This is to notify Customers of Jackson County Water that there will be a boil water advisory. Due to all the power outages in the Northern end of the county, Jackson County Water has issued a boil water advisory. All customers will need to boil their water before using. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes before using. The boil water advisory will be on Highway 421 North starting at Junction of 421 N & Highway 89 South (Indian Creek) and running North on Highway 421 to the top of Big Hill, this will also include all side roads off of Highway 421 N. For more information concerning the boil water advisory Contact Jackson County Water at (606) 287-7000

