BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED Date Lifted: 11/5/2020 Time Lifted: 9:35 a.m. Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: Highway 89 South has been lifted. Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000
 
 
 
