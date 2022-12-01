Date Lifted: 12/1/2022
Time Lifted: 1:20 p.m.
Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: Highway 421 N, starting at the Junction of JCHS Road & McCammon Ridge Road and running to Birch Lick Baptist Church, including all side road, JCHS Road & McCammon Ridge Road, Highwyay 89 N, Pilgrims Rest Road, Turkey Foot Road and Macedonia Road has been lifted.
Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.