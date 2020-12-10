BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED
Date Lifted: 12/10/2020
Time Lifted: 10:20 a.m.
Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: starting at Highway 421 South & Ingram Road and running to the junction of Smith & Ingram Road. Highway 577 East to the Clay County Line. Highway 577 West to Cornett Chapel Road, including Highway 578 to the Laurel County Line, and including all side roads has been lifted.
Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000.
