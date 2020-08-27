BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED
Date Lifted: 8/27/2020
Time Lifted: 10:30 a.m.
Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: Chestnut Flat Road, starting at 4451 Chestnut Flat Road and running to the end of Chestnut Flat Road has been lifted.
Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.