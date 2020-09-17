bw

BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED

Date Lifted:   9/17/2020

Time Lifted:  12:05 p.m.

Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For:  Highway 30 East, starting at the junction Highway 30 East & Green Wright Road and ending at the Owsley County Line, including all sides roads   has been lifted. 

Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association.  (606) 287-7000.

