Boil Water Advisory LIFTED for Beattyville

Date Lifted:   10/13/2022

Time Lifted:  1:00 p.m.

Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For:  Highway 421 N, starting at the Junction of Highway 421 N & Highway 1955 and running to the Junction of Highway 421 N & Highway 3447, including all side roads    has been lifted. 

Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association.  (606) 287-7000.

