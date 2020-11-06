Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg
BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED Date Lifted: 11/5/2020 Time Lifted: 9:35 a.m. Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: Highway 30 East, starting at the Junction of Highway 30 East and Cart Wright Road and running to the Owsley County line, including all side roads  has been lifted. Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000
 
 

