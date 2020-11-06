BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED Date Lifted: 11/5/2020 Time Lifted: 9:35 a.m. Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: Highway 30 East, starting at the Junction of Highway 30 East and Cart Wright Road and running to the Owsley County line, including all side roads has been lifted. Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000
COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
KRDHD Lee County Free Covid Testing
KRDHD Covid Update as of October 30th
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
Breathitt County's gains a foothold on Covid-19
Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
