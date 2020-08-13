BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED
Date Lifted: 8/13/2020
Time Lifted: 11:50 a.m.
Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: Starting at Jackson County High School Road to McCammon Ridge Road, including Gray Hawk Park Road and Clifton Lane. Macedonia Road, Pilgrims Rest Road, Turkey Foot Road, Highway 421 North starting at the Junction of Highway 89 S (Indian Creek) & Highway 421 North and ending at the Birch Lick Baptist Church. has been lifted.
Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.