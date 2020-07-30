 

BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED

Date Lifted:   7/30/20

Time Lifted:  10:55 a.m.

Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For:   George Mcqueen Road, starting at the Junction of Greenhill-Welchburg and ending at Junction of Highway 577  has been lifted. 

Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association.  (606) 287-7000.

