BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED
Date Lifted: 8/6/2021
Time Lifted: 10:20 a.m.
Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For Starting at the junction of Welchburg Rd & Smith Road and running to Highway 577 E to the Clay County line. Highway 577 W to Cornett Chapel Road. Highway 578 to The Laurel County line, this will include all side roads has been lifted.
Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.