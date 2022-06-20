BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED
Date Lifted: 6/20/2022
Time Lifted: 7:50 a.m.
Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: Highway 421 North, starting at the junction of Highway 89 S & Highway 421 N and running to the top of big hill, including all side roads off of Highway 421 N has been lifted.
Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000.
