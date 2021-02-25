bw

BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED

Date Lifted:   2/25/2021

Time Lifted:  3:30 p.m.

Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For:  Highway 421 North, starting at the junction of Highway 421 N  & Highway 89 S (Indian Creek) and running North on Highway 421 to the top of Big Hill, including all side roads      has been lifted. 

Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association.  (606) 287-7000.

