bw

BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Date Issued:  8/18/2020

Time Issued:  9:34 a.m.

A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of Jackson County Water Association:  Highway 421 North, starting at the Big Hill Welcome Center and ending at Burnt Ridge Road, including Burnt Ridge Road.

This Advisory has been issued due to. Main line water break.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply: therefore this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until test results do show the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

For more information concerning BOIL WATER ADVISORY contact Sammy Creech at Jackson County Water Association. Phone (606) 287-7000.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you