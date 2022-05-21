Bonnie J. Dean, 84, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Sand Gap, Kentucky on September 18, 1937 to parents, Boyd and Susie (Seaborn) Purvis.
Bonnie had worked as an Administrative Assistant for Monroe City Schools. She was a longtime member of Towne Boulevard Church. She enjoyed being outside, tending to her yard and especially spending time with her family in Kentucky.
Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Roger (Cheryl) Dean & Mike (Tina) Dean; brothers, Clifton Purvis & Carl Purvis; grandchildren, Ren Dean, Brian Dean & Zac Dean; and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Edward Dean; parents; brother, Johnny Dale Purvis; sisters, Nina Walters & Naunearl Parrett.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Pastor Jen Rue officiating.
Graveside services will be 12 Noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at T.M. Lakes Cemetery in Sand Gap, Kentucky. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY are in charge of local arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.org.
