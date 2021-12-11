Bonnie Lee Clem Edwards was born on May 25, 1944 in Oneida, KY and departed this on November 28, 2021 at her residence being 77 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Ralph & Lucy Peters Clem.
Bonnie was united in marriage to Charles Edwards who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her four children, Teresa Sparks (Michael) of Sextons Creek, Sue Edwards of Booneville, KY, Brenda Wilson (Jeff) of Owsley County and Donald Edwards (Melissa) of Annville, KY. She was blessed with twelve grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters, Charlotte, Linda, Shirley, Freddy, Ernie, Charles, and a brother Roy who preceded her in death.
Bonnie was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. We feel our loss is Heaven’s gain.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Murray officiating. Burial to follow in the Clem Cemetery in Owsley County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
**In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the funeral home to help with expenses. Thank you**
