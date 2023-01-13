Bonnie Sites was born August 26, 1927 in Jackson County and departed this life Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville, at the age of 95. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Maudy (Welch) Edwards.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Lester Sites of McKee and by her sister Sudie Jeannette Hall of Pickerington, OH.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was also preceded in death by eight siblings, Opal Kelly, Fannie Adams, Bernice Chaffin, Clyde, Fred, Charlie, Luther and Lester Edwards.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery with Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
