Memories are fickle glimpses into ones mind. Instances captured in vivid clarity from the past that can be triggered by a smell, a touch, a song or any number of things.
I distinctly recall my father’s boots from time to time. A black low quality leather pair that that was a fusion of military jungle boots crossed with work fare. The job saw fit to grant him a voucher yearly for a pair and he more than got his money’s worth of them without fail. He worked 50-60 hours per week then made the hour drive home only to saddle up aboard a tractor or grab the chainsaw to tack another few hours on in chores.
The boots had a nick in the toe where a over zealous Poulan chewed through leather only to be stopped by a steel toe cap. Motor oil unknowingly conditioned the leather as it was smeared from a garage floor onto every conceivable inch of the boots. Sawdust and other miniscule particles found a tacky surface to affix themselves to creeping into the farthest corners of the tongue flaps.
At the end of the day my old man would flop down on the couch and let the days weight roll off his back. He’d call for one of us boys to come and remove his boots. His back ached in ways I wouldn’t understand for 30 more years.
He’d extend a leg and we’d unknot the shoelaces wound around the ankle to rid them of excess. (A trait carried over from days in the service) It was almost a comedic show as we loosened laces and tugged at the boot heels with so much gusto that we often went sprawling as it came loose. My father’s ankles was wore baby smooth from years of leather wearing on skin working far better than Nair. His soles and heels wwere always rough and callous covered from years of inferior footwear in subpar weather conditions. The boots coming off signaled the day was done.
Looking back now I know that those feet filling those boots belonged to one of the hardest working men I ever knew. My father never brokered a million dollar deal. He never picked up a golf club. He never owned a nice truck. My old man was never the coolest cat in the crowd sporting the newest sports polo. He never held office. He did however teach me by example what it meant to work. He never shunned work or dodged the blisters that accompanied it. The boots and him both showed it over the years. For that simple fact I’m forever grateful.
