It is Box Turtle time again!
These familiar turtles often go by the name "Terrapin". They are primarily active during the day and are most active during the morning and the late afternoon. They sometimes burrow into the mud during the hot weather, and overwinter by burrowing themselves into loose soil or deep leaf litter.
Late April and early May is when Female Box Turtles will be out seeking a site to lay their eggs. They like open areas adjacent to the woodlots they live in, because of this they end up crossing roads quite a bit.
It takes over 10 years for a female Box Turtle to reach an age where they can reproduce, and they can live for over 100 years.
If you see a box turtle on the road and its safe to stop, move the turtle off the road in the direction it was headed. a few feet off the road will be fine no need to walk out into a field.
Please don't move the turtle to a "safer place" they have small home ranges and if moved they often end up in more danger trying to get back.
