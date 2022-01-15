Brad Minter was born June 11, 1977 and departed this life December 31, 2021, at his residence, being 44 years of age. He was the son of Scott and Vickie (Minter) Gabbard.
In addition to his parents, Brad is survived by his partner Dottie Johnson of McKee, a daughter Melody Ray Minter of McKee, and by 4 siblings; James Cart Tillery of Richmond, Robbie Minter of Florence, Dottie Jackson of Munfordville, and Kyleigh Combs of Gray Hawk.
Brad was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Brother Kenneth Wilder and Brother Carroll DeForest officiating burial to follow in the Sandlin Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 12:00 noon.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
PALBEARERS: Jessie (Pug) Cox Jr., Austin Martin, Danny Robinson, John Rudnick, W. O. Jones, Robert Isaacs, Quinton Rogers and Shaun Masters.
HONORARY PALBEARERS: Bill Gabbard, Jim Bryant, Michael Masters, Bill Farmer, Tony Boggs, Joyce Duncil, Eugene Lakes, Carroll deforest, Kendall Norris and Randy Hays.
