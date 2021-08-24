Breaking News! 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth Resigns

Kentucky state representative Robert Goforth has resigned. His letter of resignation states that he is resigning to deal with family and personal circumstances.
Read his letter of resignation below:
89th District State Representative Robert Goforth appeared in court for a pretrial conference on October 20th, 2020 to answer a Laurel County grand jury indictment (#20-CR-180). The grand jury indictment alleges strangulation and assault charges stemming from an incident with Goforth’s wife in late April. The indictment alleges that Goforth committed the offense of “strangulation, 1st degree” by “intentionally and without consent impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood of Ashley Goforth, by strangling her with an ethernet cable on the throat of Ashley Goforth.” Further, the grand jury charges that Goforth committed the offense of “assault in the fourth degree” upon Ashley Goforth by “hitting her in the head, and thereby causing physical injury.”
According to the officials at the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, during the pretrial conference the attorney representing Rep. Goforth filed a motion for discovery. The Commonwealth Attorney will have ten (10) days to respond. The next scheduled court appearance will be a subsequent pretrial conference to be held on November 18, 2020.
The case against Kentucky 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth was referred to the grand jury by the Laurel County court on August 04th, 2020 at the end of a preliminary hearing. Rep. Goforth was arrested on April 21, 2020 and charged with Strangulation, 1st degree, Assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, and Terroristic Threatening, 3rd degree. Goforth was released on a $25,000 cash bond. Goforth was arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday, June 01, 2020 in a Laurel County Courtroom. Goforth entered a plea of “not guilty” at the hearing. Goforth’s bond was also kept at $25,000. The terroristic threatening charge was not included in the indictment returned by the grand jury.
Weeks following his September indictment, Goforth’s wife claimed both she and the Representative “regret” the incident which occurred in April, and she did not want to pursue charges. “We were reconciled within days after it happened, and we have lived together at our home with our children since that time," Ashley Goforth said in a statement emailed to the media. "It was my strong desire that my husband not be charged with any offenses, and I formally communicated that to the Commonwealth’s Attorney and grand jury in Laurel County. While prosecutors have discretion to dismiss misdemeanor charges, the same discretionary standards do not apply to felony charges brought forth by a grand jury indictment. (In 2019, the General Assembly voted to upgrade strangulation to a felony offense, defining it as a crime of domestic or dating violence. Rep. Goforth helped pass the bill.)
Goforth was elected to Frankfort in 2018 and challenged former Governor Matt Bevin in the last Republican primary. In the midst of this controversy and another sexual assault allegation, there have been calls for Goforth to resign. Incumbent Rep. Goforth is being challenged by Democratic candidate Mike Van Winkle. In addition, Stacy Abner, of Sand Gap, KY has also entered the race as a write-in candidate.
