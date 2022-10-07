The Grand Jury returned an indictment (#22-CR-40) on October 04, 2022 charging Karen Clemmons and one other individual with the murder of Mary Abrams.
Clemmons was arrested earlier (July 29, 2022) and is currently detained in the Jackson County Detention Center under a $250,000 cash bond. Clemmons has confessed to the murder of Mary Abrams in a recorded interview with the Kentucky State Police.
In a new development in the case, the indictment also charged Kenneth "Ottie" Wilson with "Complicity to Commit Murder" along with a number of other charges including "Complicity to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking", Robbery, 1st degree, Burglary, 1st degree, Tampering with physical evidence, and being a persistent felony offender.
Wilson was arrested on Thursday night (October 06, 2022) and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
This is a developing story. Pick up a copy of next week's Jackson County Sun for more details as they become available.
