Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg

The Jackson County Sun has received word that a single vehicle accident has occurred on HWY 421.  

Traffic is being stopped and rerouted while Emergency Services are dealing with the scene. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

UPDATE FROM Jackson County EMS

Please avoid the area of 421 in Birch Lick near the north Sheltowee Trace Trail crossing due to a wreck. Crews are expected to be on scene for a few hours.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you