The Jackson County Sun has received word that a single vehicle accident has occurred on HWY 421.
Traffic is being stopped and rerouted while Emergency Services are dealing with the scene.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
UPDATE FROM Jackson County EMS
Please avoid the area of 421 in Birch Lick near the north Sheltowee Trace Trail crossing due to a wreck. Crews are expected to be on scene for a few hours.
