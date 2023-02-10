A grand jury filed an indictment (#20-CR-67) on September 01, 2020 against Danny Turner, 53, of McKee, KY. In the indictment it is alleged that “on or about December 14, 2019 in Jackson County, KY” Turner committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, 1st degree by inappropriately touching a seven (7) year old male child while also touching himself.
Turner was arrested by Deputy JR Weaver on February 08, 2020 and booked at the Jackson County Detention Center. According to information available on JailTracker, Turner was subsequently released on February 24, 2020. He had been held on a $5,000 surety bond.
A jury trial was initially scheduled for June 29, 2022 in Jackson County Circuit Court that was rescheduled for October 26, 2022. During this court hearing Turner changed his plea of “not guilty” to a plea of “guilty”. Turner was scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, February 07, 2023.
Turner failed to appear in court for the sentencing hearing and Judge Oscar Gayle House issued a bench warrant for Turner's arrest. Judge House also set a $100,000 cash bond for Turner once apprehended.
If anyone has information regarding the location of Mr. Turner, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 606-287-7121
