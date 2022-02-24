UPDATE: After deliberating for a couple of hours on Thursday (Feb 24, the jury returned verdicts of "not guilty" on all charges for Terry Hammonds in the double homicide of Whitney Sparks Venable and Joey Marcum!
See Next weeks Jackson County Sun for more details on the verdict!
Original Story Published in the Sun earlier this week is as follows:
The jury trial for Terry Lee Hammonds, 45 years old of McKee, KY got underway on Monday, February 21st, 2022 with jury selection. In 2018 a grand jury indictment implicated Terry Lee Hammonds, 45, of McKee and his brother Bobby Hammonds in the deaths of Whitney Sparks Venable, 28, and Joey Ray Marcum, 35. Both were found dead in a burned car on Rock Lick Road on December 28th, 2017. Bobby Hammonds was arrested on the afternoon of Friday, April 27th, 2018 and was charged with two counts of “Murder”. Terry Lee Hammonds eluded capture for a couple of weeks after his brother Bobby had been arrested. On April 30th, 2018 police reported that they searched a rural area of Jackson County for Terry Hammonds, 43, of McKee, KY after receiving a tip.
When troopers found a man matching his description, the man and troopers got into a shootout and Hammonds escaped. As a result of the tip received subsequently by the Jackson County Sheriff, KSP Post 7 Troopers responded to a Jackson County residence on Dean Road in search of Terry Hammonds and found him hiding in one of the bedrooms. The police report stated that three Troopers had to drag him from beneath a bed in order to secure his arrest. Terry Hammonds was arrested on May 11th, 2018 and charged with two counts of “Complicity to Commit Murder”.
According to the complaint warrant (#E05510003138872) filed in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office on April 30th, 2018, KSP Detective Adam Hall states that Bobby Hammonds murdered Joey Marcum and Whitney Venable by shooting both of them with a 30-30 rifle. The grand jury indictment against Terry Hammonds alleges: 2 counts of Complicity to Commit Murder (one for each victim), one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence (alleged attempts to destroy, mutilate, conceal, remove or alter a firearm which he knew was evidence and would be produced in an official proceeding, with the intent to impair its availability at trial), 2 counts of “abuse of a corpse” (one for each victim), and one count of arson, 1st degree for starting the fire meant to destroy or damage the vehicle occupied by the victims and resisting arrest and resisting arrest.
The trial for Terry Hammonds can be expected to revisit a lot of the same evidence used during the previous trial of his brother Bobby Hammonds. Although sharing a great deal in common, one must always be aware that the trial for Terry Hammonds is independent of the trial for Bobby Hammonds (each defendant has individual due process and the evidence must be tailored to each independently) the outcome may be different.
Review of the Testimony and Evidence Provided at Bobby Hammonds Trial
In the closing argument of the Bobby Hammonds trial defense attorney Brian Barker invoked the movie “The Shawshank Redemption”. The movie tells the story of banker Andy Dufresne, who is sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murders of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. In the movie at the time of the murders Andy Dufresne was drunk, angry, he had a motive, he was armed, and he was at the scene. Although he was innocent, things looked bad for Andy. Things also looked bad for Bobby Hammonds. Hammonds was implicated in the deaths of Marcum and Venable by a wealth of circumstantial evidence. There was testimony of anger and conflict with Marcum. Hammonds was tied directly to the murder weapon. (He had sold/traded the rifle that was tied to the murder scene by a spent shell casing with a matching ballistics test found near the body of Joey Marcum. He had also obtained ammunition for the rifle at the residence of Matt Harrison just before the murders occurred.) Greta Hammonds (Terry Hammond’s wife) testified that when she told Bobby she thought Terry may have committed the murders, Bobby confessed to the crime. She testified that Bobby said he shot Marcum and because of the angle of the shot the bullet passed through Marcum’s head and struck Venable by accident. Greta testified that Bobby told her Venable was slumped over and gurgling and he shot her again to put her out of her misery. She testified that Bobby said he felt sorry for her. Greta testified that Bobby told her, “I hate it for her little girl. She is so beautiful.” Things looked bad for Bobby.
Defense Attorney Barker tried to balance and cushion these pieces of evidence with a few observations. If Bobby committed these murders himself, why would he have allowed himself to be arrested so easily? (Terry Hammonds, on the other hand, also had the same contentious relationship with Marcum and he ran from police and engaged in a shootout with them before his arrest.) If Bobby had committed the crimes, why would he have taken a risk by selling the murder weapon instead of simply disposing of it? Barker reminded the jury of the burden of proof required to return a guilty verdict. The decision must be unanimous amongst the jurors and “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Testimony during Bobby’s trial placed the black SUV driven by Terry Hammonds on Rock Lick Creek Road within minutes of the murder. However, no one actually witnessed the shooting or the fire being started. Bobby Hammond’s defense attorney argued, “How can one know without a reasonable doubt that it wasn’t Terry Hammonds or some other unknown person that was riding in the black SUV that actually pulled the trigger and lit the match? What if Bobby confessed to Greta Hammonds in a simple attempt to help his brother (Terry) navigate the rough waters of a new marriage (Greta alleged to police that Terry had held her hostage at gun point and she had called the police on him a month into their marriage) by falsely accepting responsibility in an effort to take the heat off him? In addition, what was the motive? Sure, there was conflict between the parties but what was the motive for murder? There was very little physical evidence retrieved from the crime scene. There was the spent shell casing that was matched to the Marlin 30/30 rifle that Bobby had sold; however, that isn’t direct evidence that Bobby actually pulled the trigger and committed the murders. No DNA evidence was obtained linking Bobby to the crime scene. No bloody clothing. No muddy foot prints. No eye witness that saw the shooting. There was, however, a single charge that the defense said was proven by the prosecution. They conceded the charge of “tampering with physical evidence”. They did not contest that it was proven Bobby had possession of the murder weapon and that he sold/traded it away. Regarding the charges of “abuse of a corpse” and “arson, 2nd degree”, the defense invoked the testimony of Greta Hammonds whereby she relayed that Bobby told her that Terry Hammonds started the fire. Greta testified that her husband liked starting fires.
Prosecuting Attorney Harold Rader described his closing argument as following a trail that focused on Rock Lick Creek Road a little after 3:00 pm on the day of the murders. The trail described the events and confrontational interactions of the parties earlier in the day. There had been disagreements and scuffles between Marcum and Terry Hammonds earlier the same day. There was testimony that Bobby Hammonds got ammunition for the weapon linked to the crime earlier the same day. There was eye witness testimony from Brian Davidson that put Joey Marcum and Whitney Venable stranded at the scene on Rock Lick Creek Road just before 3:00 p.m. along with a phone call from Davidson to Marcum’s mother Carol Isaacs to solicit gasoline for them placed at 2:59 p.m. as corroborative evidence. There was eye witness testimony that placed Terry Hammond’s black SUV in the proximity of Rock Lick Creek Road around 3:00 p.m. Kenneth and Denise Cox testified that they discovered the burning car and reported it to E911 at 3:16 p.m. Whatever happened occurred in a short period of time… 16 minutes. Rader said the big break in the case came in April 2018 when Greta Hammonds sought protection and relief from law enforcement because she was afraid of her new husband, Terry Hammonds. The two were married in March 2018 and in less than a month Greta claimed that the two fought and Terry had held her hostage at gun point. She sought a legal protective order. During the interview with police regarding this incident she revealed the conversation she said she had with Bobby wherein he confessed to the murders.”
Testimony provided by Brian Davidson during the Bobby Hammonds trial placed both victims at the scene of the crime prior to anything happening. Davidson said he was traveling on Rock Lick Road and found Marcum’s vehicle parked in the middle of the road. He described both Marcum and Venable as “not alert” appearing to be under the influence of something when he approached the car. “They looked like they were passed out in the vehicle. Joey appeared to be zoned out of his mind. The girl looked even worse,” Davidson testified. Marcum informed Davidson that he had ran out of gas and asked him to call his mother. “It was really cold and I was willing to call his mother and get him some help. Joey was kinda rough and stuff. I didn’t really trust him,” Davidson told the court.
Davidson testified that he informed detectives that he saw a dark SUV that he thought was owned by Terry Hammonds head down Rock Lick Creek Road. However, he said he didn’t hear any gun shots or see any smoke.
During Bobby’s trial the court also heard from Dr. Lippencock from the Medical Examiner’s Office who performed the autopsies on both victims. She testified that Marcum’s body was badly charred and exhibited extensive damage associated with fire and heat. Toxicology tests (blood and urine tests) revealed that Marcum had levels of methamphetamine (and associated metabolites), clonazepam, diazepam, THC, and gabapentin in his system. She noted a gunshot wound to his head demonstrating an entrance wound above the left eye with an exit wound in the back of his head. She also testified that upon examination of the respiratory tract and the lungs there was no soot or discoloration of these tissues providing no indication that Marcum had inhaled extensive amounts of smoke. Based on these results she concluded that the cause of death for Joey Marcum was the gunshot to the head and that he was deceased at the time that the fire was started.
Dr. Lippencock also reported about the autopsy performed on Venable. Her body was charred to an even greater degree than Marcum’s with all the damages associated with intense heat and fire. Venable’s body was found inside the burned vehicle while Marcum’s body was located outside the vehicle. The burning vehicle may have been the reason behind the increased charring on Venable’s body. Toxicology tests (blood only) revealed methamphetamine, THC, fentanyl, and gabapentin in Venable’s system. The autopsy posed unique challenges because most of Venable’s skull was missing. However, Dr. Lippencock testified that there was some portions of her brain available to examine. She found blood on the surface of the brain that she attributed to some acute trauma event. She also said she found clotted blood in the trachea and in the bronchii of the lungs. This was indicative of some trauma that occurred to the head that resulted in blood flowing down the trachea and into the lungs. This would all be consistent with a gunshot wound. In addition, she testified that she found no soot in the airways or indications that Venable had breathed significant amounts of smoke. This provided evidence that she was deceased prior to the fire. Dr. Lippencock testified that based on all the evidence gathered during the autopsy the cause of death for Venable was an unspecified traumatic injury to the head.
The double homicide trial for Bobby Lynn Hammonds lasted for four (4) days. The court convened early Monday morning (February 10, 2020) and began the process of jury selection. After the testimony of 21 witnesses the trial concluded late Thursday afternoon (February 13, 2020) with a verdict. The jury found Bobby Hammonds guilty on two counts of “complicity to commit murder” and guilty of tampering with physical evidence. They found him “not guilty” on the two charges of “abuse of a corpse” and “not guilty” on the charge of arson, 2nd degree. Bobby Hammonds was sentenced to 50 years in prison for each charge of “complicity to commit murder”. These prison terms will be served concurrent with one another. Hammonds was also sentenced to 5 years concurrent for his conviction of tampering with physical evidence. Bobby Hammonds is currently incarcerated at the East Kentucky Correctional Complex where he is expected to serve until July 17, 2067. Bobby will be eligible for parole on April 16, 2038.
Based on the trial for Bobby Hammonds, the trial for Terry Hammonds is expected to last 4 or 5 days but it is difficult to predict exactly how long a trial will last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.